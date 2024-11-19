What Your Holiday Decorating Habits Say About You

Christmas may still be weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped eager holiday lovers, including celebrities, from getting into the festive spirit.

Whether you’re already untangling holiday lights or waiting until December to deck the halls, your timing could say more about your personality than you think. According to psychologists, the decision to start decorating early might reveal some surprising insights about your character.

Early Decorators: Seeking Attention or Happiness?

If you’re the type who hauls out the lights and baubles before the first frost, you might be part of a unique group with hidden motivations.

One psychologist points out that early decorating can hint at “concealed emotions and subconscious behavioural tendencies,” including traits like narcissism.

Narcissists thrive on attention and external validation, so transforming a home into a winter wonderland for all to see could be an expression of that desire. It’s a way to bask in admiration and praise, turning one’s home into the neighbourhood showstopper.

Beyond seeking attention, decking the halls prematurely might also be about curating a “picture-perfect” image of family life. For some, holiday décor can act as a screen, portraying an idealized version of domestic bliss that may not align with reality.

Filling Emotional Voids and Rekindling Nostalgia

Interestingly, early decorating can be more than just a show of pride or pretense—it can be an emotional lifeline. According to experts, some people jumpstart their holiday decorating as a way to fill an emotional void and summon feelings of joy during an otherwise challenging time. It’s about finding a source of happiness and warmth when life feels anything but cheery.

While those who hang decorations in October may be accused of rushing the season or having trouble “living in the moment,” this habit isn’t all bad. In fact, putting up holiday decorations early can tap into deep-seated positive emotions.

For many, Christmas stirs up childhood memories of magic and wonder. When adulthood strips away some of that magic, the act of decorating early becomes a way to recapture the joy that might feel out of reach the rest of the year.

The Real Reason People Start Early

Decorating early might draw a few eye rolls or whispers of being overzealous, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. Whether it’s to bask in the glow of admiration or to create a moment of nostalgia and happiness, early holiday decorators are looking for a little slice of joy—one twinkle light at a time.

So, if you find yourself itching to pull out the ornaments and string up the lights before November, don’t feel too guilty. It might just be your way of reconnecting with fond memories or seeking out a moment of happiness in a hectic world. And if your house happens to be the brightest one on the block? Well, that’s just part of the fun.