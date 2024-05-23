WHAT’S SOMETHING YOU DO IN A HOTEL ROOM THAT YOU NEVER DO AT HOME?

A poll found 61% of us will stay in a hotel. Everyone else said an Airbnb or with family. Someone asked people to name things you do in a hotel room that you never do at home. Here are the highlights . . .

1. Wear a robe and slippers. It seems like a wasted opportunity if you don’t.

2. Watch cable TV. Because so many of us stream at home now.

3. Blast the A/C until it’s 58 degrees.

4. Eat a full dinner in bed.

5. Fill an entire bucket with ice when you only need four ice cubes.

6. Read the Bible. A lot of hotels still have them on the nightstand.

7. Use a towel as a bathmat.

8. Long showers. A lot of people said they do it for some reason.

9. Look at the smoke detector and wonder if a hidden camera exists.

10. Wash down $16 cashews with a $12 beer.