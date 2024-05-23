WHAT’S SOMETHING YOU DO IN A HOTEL ROOM THAT YOU NEVER DO AT HOME?
Going on a trip this summer?
A poll found 61% of us will stay in a hotel. Everyone else said an Airbnb or with family. Someone asked people to name things you do in a hotel room that you never do at home. Here are the highlights . . .
1. Wear a robe and slippers. It seems like a wasted opportunity if you don’t.
2. Watch cable TV. Because so many of us stream at home now.
3. Blast the A/C until it’s 58 degrees.
4. Eat a full dinner in bed.
5. Fill an entire bucket with ice when you only need four ice cubes.
6. Read the Bible. A lot of hotels still have them on the nightstand.
7. Use a towel as a bathmat.
8. Long showers. A lot of people said they do it for some reason.
9. Look at the smoke detector and wonder if a hidden camera exists.
10. Wash down $16 cashews with a $12 beer.