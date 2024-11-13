When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?

The debate over when to start decorating for Christmas is as old as the holiday itself. While some prefer to wait until the calendar hits December, others are ready to deck the halls as soon as the Halloween decorations come down. So, when exactly is the right time to start?

Tradition Says: The First Day of Advent

According to Country Living, tradition has it that Christmas trees and decorations should go up on the first day of Advent. Advent is the period leading up to Christmas and begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas—this year, that falls on December 1st. In the Christian calendar, Advent marks the anticipation of the birth of Christ and runs until Christmas Eve.

But...You Can Decorate Whenever You Want!

However, the official timeline is more of a suggestion than a rule. If you're one of those people who feel the holiday spirit early, there's no reason not to jump into your festive decorating as soon as you're ready. After all, it's about what brings you joy!

Christmas Decorating Traditions Around the World

Different countries have their takes on when to decorate for Christmas. In Italy, many families hold off until December 15th to set up their trees. Meanwhile, in countries like Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, it’s not uncommon to see Christmas trees twinkling as early as December 6th.

Why We Love Decorating for Christmas

Whether you wait until December or start earlier, decorating for Christmas is a beloved tradition for many. Fun fact: 64% of consumers report feeling happier when their homes are adorned with festive decorations, and 57% eagerly look forward to the annual tradition of decorating for Christmas. So, if it brings you happiness, go ahead and embrace it!

At the end of the day, there’s no wrong time to get into the holiday spirit—so go ahead and hang those ornaments, no matter when you feel like it!