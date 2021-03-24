Who Needs Humans, When Walking, Talking And Feeling Dolls Are Coming

In about 10 years, your perfect person could be bought for a small fortune!

Executives in the sex doll industry say their dolls will be able to walk, talk and feel sensations as well as emotions, so there will be no need for Tinder!

There are dolls already that can smile, moan and hold a conversation.

One company told fans it’s working on a doll that will also feature a more realistic voice as currently, dolls sound like Alexa!

