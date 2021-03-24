Listen Live

Who Needs Humans, When Walking, Talking And Feeling Dolls Are Coming

Oh wow!

By Kool Tech

In about 10 years, your perfect person could be bought for a small fortune!

 

Executives in the sex doll industry say their dolls will be able to walk, talk and feel sensations as well as emotions, so there will be no need for Tinder!

 

There are dolls already that can smile, moan and hold a conversation.

 

One company told fans it’s working on a doll that will also feature a more realistic voice as currently, dolls sound like Alexa!

 

More

 

Related posts

WE SPEND 35 HOURS A YEAR RESEARCHING STUFF WE DIDN’T MEAN TO

We Use Google A Lot To Settle Arguments!

US Company Will Pay You US$2,400 To Stay Off Screen For A Day