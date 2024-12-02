Hotel Hack: Why Your Luggage Belongs in the Bathroom

When it comes to unpacking in a hotel, everyone has their own style—some fully settle in, while others let their suitcase become a chaotic explosion across the floor. But according to an expert, neither approach is ideal if you want to avoid bringing home some unwelcome guests.

Yes, we’re talking about bed bugs—those sneaky little pests that don’t care if you’re in a five-star resort or a roadside motel. But here’s the good news: there’s a simple hotel hack that could save your sanity (and your suitcase).

The Bathroom Is the Safest Spot

According to a seasoned exterminator from Terminix with 27 years of experience, the safest place for your luggage is the bathroom—specifically on the bathroom counter. Why? Bed bugs are attracted to fabric, warmth, and the scent of humans, but they’re unlikely to venture into tiled, sterile areas like a bathroom.

While many people believe bed bugs thrive in dirty or dingy environments, they’re just drawn to soft, cozy fabrics, and places near their next meal (a.k.a. you). So, the mattress, bed frame, or even the cloth straps of a luggage stand can be their ideal hiding spots—even in pristine hotels.

A Few Quick Tips to Protect Yourself

To avoid bed bugs, the exterminator recommends:

Unpacking only your essentials.

Keep your suitcase zipped closed when not in use.

Placing your luggage in the bathroom, or on hard surfaces like a desk or coffee table.

By keeping your suitcase off the floor and away from fabrics, you’ll reduce the chances of any creepy crawlies hitching a ride home with you.

Final Thoughts

While it might feel odd to stash your suitcase in the bathroom, it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind. So next time you’re checking in, skip the luggage stand and head straight for the bathroom counter. It’s the hotel hack you didn’t know you needed!