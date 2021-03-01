Why Zoom Calls Are So Exhausting!

A scientist at Stanford University has a new theory about why Zoom calls feel so EXHAUSTING.

Basically, it’s because they’re too intimate, so they’re triggering the parts of our brain that make us want to either FIGHT or MATE. And that’s stressful. “On Zoom, behaviour ordinarily reserved for close relationships, such as long stretches of direct eye gaze and faces seen close up, has suddenly become the way we interact with casual acquaintances, coworkers, and even strangers.”

In a conference room, you can sit further from colleagues, and break eye contact more often than you can on a video call.

“Perhaps a driver of Zoom fatigue is simply that we are taking more meetings than we would be doing face-to-face.”