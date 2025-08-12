Heat warning in effect click here for details
Wide Spread Fire Bans In Place

Local
Published August 12, 2025
By Charlie

If you were planning a smoky backyard hangout or dreaming of fireworks by the lake, many counties have pulled the plug — effective immediately, no fires, no sparklers, and yes... even no Spiedini. 😭

This includes all recreational fires, including those used for cooking purposes outdoors.

Rated appliances, such as propane and natural gas barbecues, are still permitted at this time. 

RELATED: Innisfil: Open-Air Burning and Fireworks BANNED 🔥🚫

However, they must be placed on a hard surface, deck, or non-flammable area, maintaining a significant distance from any combustible materials.

The fire ban will remain in effect until further notice.

