Wide Spread Fire Bans In Place

If you were planning a smoky backyard hangout or dreaming of fireworks by the lake, many counties have pulled the plug — effective immediately, no fires, no sparklers, and yes... even no Spiedini. 😭

This includes all recreational fires, including those used for cooking purposes outdoors.

Rated appliances, such as propane and natural gas barbecues, are still permitted at this time.

However, they must be placed on a hard surface, deck, or non-flammable area, maintaining a significant distance from any combustible materials.

The fire ban will remain in effect until further notice.