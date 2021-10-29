Listen Live

Will Ferrell Turned Down $29M For ‘Elf 2’

The 2003 Christmas comedy is slowly becoming a holiday classic!

By Dirt/Divas

Will recently sat down with the Holly Reporter to talk about why ‘Elf 2’ isn’t going to happen. Ferrell told the publication that a script was written, but it was really bad.

 

 

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,'” Ferrell, 54, said. “And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’”

The original movie grossed $220 million at the box office at the time of its release and helped Ferrell become a movie star after he left Saturday Night Live.

 

 

One sequel Ferrell doesn’t regret doing is Anchorman 2. He told THR it was “a sequel worth having.”

