WILL THE PANDEMIC FINALLY KILL OFF FAX MACHINES?

Here’s an unlikely victim of the pandemic: Fax Machines might finally go away for good, and almost everyone agrees it’s overdue.

But hospitals still use them for test results and medical records, so it’s not as easy as it sounds.

A lot of medical info hasn’t been digitized, so doctors still rely on paper records. And it’s caused huge bottlenecks during Covid. So why do we still use them?

Well, faxes can’t be hacked, and you get a receipt when they’re delivered. So that’s why hospitals and lawyers still use them. And until now, the mentality was “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” But the pandemic showed the system IS broken.

So now there’s a big push to finally move on from fax machines and find a better solution.

FUN FACTS:

Invented back in 1843 by Alexander Bain, the “Electric Printing Telegraph” was the world’s first faxing device.

So, the fax machine predates the phone.