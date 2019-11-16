WINTERFEST GIFT SALE

Come check out the Winnterfest Gift Sale on November 16th and 17th, at the CMHA office on 134 Anne St.

Our lives were turned upside down earlier this year when our 25 year old daughter was hospitalized due to a very serious mental illness. She was hospitalized for a total of four months. While she was in I would bring in beads and make bracelets with her to pass the time away. From that Elle’s Beads of H.O.P.E (hold on pain ends) was born. I make bracelets & rosaries and donate $5 from each sale to the CMHA Simcoe chapter. They have helped our family & Kristian so much throughout these difficult times and I wanted to do something give back to them.