Women Take Longer To Pack For A Trip Than Men

A study of 2,000 adults found females spend 31 minutes packing their case for a weekend break while men take just 23 minutes.

For a business trip, women spend 34 minutes organizing their clothes compared to men who take 28 minutes, while a single night away sees females packing for 25 minutes and men for just 19 minutes.

For a two-week getaway, women spend nearly an hour packing at 51 minutes while men take 10 minutes less, a total of 41 minutes.

The study found a third find it stressful trying to work out if they have enough outfits when packing, while 46 percent try to take versatile items. And 33 percent choose things which can be dressed up or down.

It also emerged more than a third of women tend to pack a few days in advance of a trip, while 41 percent of men leave it until the day before they go away.

HOW WE PACK

The research also found the most popular way to pack clothes is to fold them (59 percent), while 22 percent swear by rolling and 10 percent simply lay items flat.

But despite the varying approaches to packing, 47 percent typically arrive somewhere with creased clothes.

The trickiest items to pack were found to be jackets and coats (29 percent), boots (25 percent) and trainers (20 percent).

It also emerged more than a quarter finds packing a ‘chore’ and 43 percent get frustrated if they can’t fit everything into a case.

While more than a third of men have let their partner pack for them, compared to just one in five women.

TOP PACKING HACKS

Wear your heaviest clothes on the plane

place shoes in shower caps

Pack cases from the corners inward

Put toiletry bottles inside socks

Don’t leave packing until the day of travel

Pack shoes first

Pack Toiletries last

Pack toiletries in small reusable bottles

Put Underwear or laptops in the zipped section of the case