THE WORST PASSWORDS OF THE YEAR!

Every year, a company called NordPass goes through all the lists of hacked passwords that get leaked on the internet, to figure out the most common, easy, and hackable ones that people are still using.

The two most common passwords are “123456” and “password.”

Other common bad ones are 111111, qwerty, sunshine, football, soccer, monkey, password1, princess, and unknown.

There’s a list of the Top 200 worst passwords, and it includes Superman, cookie, LinkedIn, letmein, booboo, and muffin.

And some people really put a lot of EFFORT into making their dumb passwords work, like “passw0rd” with a zero for the “o” also made the Top 200.