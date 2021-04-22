YAHOO ANSWERS IS ENDING, SO HERE ARE 31 OF THE FUNNIEST POSTS TO EVER EXIST THERE

Get your final questions ready, because Tuesday marks the last day users can post on Yahoo Answers.

First created in 2005, Yahoo Answers is a message board for people to post questions that could then be answered by anyone on the internet willing to help.

Questions posted to the site ranged from asking the pros and cons of ready-mix concrete to how to replace a car battery and whether the Chicago Bears will ever win another Super Bowl.

Unlike posting questions to a Facebook group, Yahoo Answers has been almost completely unregulated, which meant anyone could anonymously post whatever’s on their mind — and some people who posted to Yahoo Answers have had some big questions. Some examples from the site’s more than 15-year history include: