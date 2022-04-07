YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK IS OFFERING AN ANNUAL PASS, THAT WON’T WORK UNTIL 2172

Yellowstone National Park is giving away annual passes in exchange for donations of $1,500. And I know what you’re thinking, that seems a BIT steep.

But with inflation, that will probably be a BARGAIN in 150 years, and that’s important because the annual pass is for the year 2172.

Here’s the deal: Yellowstone celebrated its 150th-anniversary last month, and in honour of that, they announced this fundraising effort to collect donations so that the park will be around for another 150 years, in 2172.

It’s called “The Inheritance Pass,” and the idea is that the tickets will be used by the donors’ descendants. The money will be used to support park projects, such as trail improvements, education, native fish conservation, and scientific studies.

Yes, this IS a gimmick. But a rep for Yellowstone says that donors will ALSO receive free entry into the park for one year, and they can start using it right after they donate.