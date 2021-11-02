Eugene Levy to Host Travel Show!

The show titled ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ will also be produced by Levy on top of him serving as host for the unscripted travel series.

Here’s how Apple describes the series: The Reluctant Traveler will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them.

What makes this show something to watch is that Levy is a self-confessed terrible traveller. He struggles with motion sickness and is not very adventurous.

A premiere date and episode count have not yet been determined.

The Levy travel show joins a roster of documentary fare at Apple including Boys State, The Velvet Underground, Beastie Boys Story and The Supermodels, among others.