7:30pm start

YIKES! Comedy Troupe presents: YIKES! an Improv Show.

A combination of sketch comedy, improv and unique comedic challenges all together for an upbeat night of hilarity! A unique night of entertainment you don’t want to miss!

YIKES! is a newly formed comedy troupe featuring up and coming performers from Barrie. Past work includes: “Why So Serious? A Sketch Comedy Show”, “Welcome To The Real World:A Sketch Comedy Show” & “Get Funny: An Educational Comedy Show For Children”

Tickets are $10 online or $15 cash only at the door. The show will run approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission and there will be a cash only concession!

Tickets Are Available at this link: https://barrie.snapd.com/events/view/1277852