This Choir Rehearses in a Pub and You’re Invited

I’ve sung in choirs since I was 7 years old. The Minor Melodies in Alliston taught me about posture, breathing, smiling, and, for goodness sakes! WATCHING THE DIRECTOR. I’ve sung in church choirs, official and unofficial school choirs, internationally associated 4-part harmony choirs and community choirs with repertoire ranging from Classical music in Latin to arrangements of modern songs.

So, when friend whom I met at one of my choirs told me about the Northern Pipes, I knew I had to check it out. Unlike any choir I’d been a part of, this one meets at a pub in downtown Barrie, everyone is welcome and they don’t use sheet music.

Recently, I decided to try my hand at producing an audio story and a choir seemed like the perfect start. Listen and learn more about the Northern Pipes and Caswell Community Choirs: