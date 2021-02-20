Listen Live

Councillor Mike McCann Proposes Barrie Landmark Sign

To help bring the community together and tourists and business to the downtown

By Uncategorized

Ward 10 Councillor Mike McCann is piggy-backing on his ‘I Love Barrie’ contest and thinking even bigger. He’s proposing that Barrie deserves a landmark sign like Toronto has and many other prominent cities in the world.

He has already raised $50, 000 after partnering with local businesses, so all he needs now is city council’s approval, which he’ll be looking for Monday night.


Rendering Only

Hear more about his idea below:

What are your thoughts on a Barrie landmark sign? Comment below.

(Main Image is a rendering of what the sign could look like)

Related posts

A&W Canada Partnering with Mealshare to Help Feed Youth in Barrie

Save Geneva Park

Your Car Might Be Easy to Steal. Prevent it!

Barrie ManiPLOW? Name Barrie’s Snowplows!

Mixed Ethnicity? Register to Be Stem Cell Donor and You Could Save A Life

Need Someone to Talk To? The Listening Post Barrie is Here to Help.

Rotaract Day of Giving is Still Happening this Year

Honda In Alliston Is Revving Up Production Of A New COVID-19 Product!

Support David Busby Centre at Colourful Kindness Meters