Councillor Mike McCann Proposes Barrie Landmark Sign

Ward 10 Councillor Mike McCann is piggy-backing on his ‘I Love Barrie’ contest and thinking even bigger. He’s proposing that Barrie deserves a landmark sign like Toronto has and many other prominent cities in the world.

He has already raised $50, 000 after partnering with local businesses, so all he needs now is city council’s approval, which he’ll be looking for Monday night.



Rendering Only

Hear more about his idea below:

What are your thoughts on a Barrie landmark sign? Comment below.

(Main Image is a rendering of what the sign could look like)