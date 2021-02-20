Councillor Mike McCann Proposes Barrie Landmark Sign
To help bring the community together and tourists and business to the downtown
Ward 10 Councillor Mike McCann is piggy-backing on his ‘I Love Barrie’ contest and thinking even bigger. He’s proposing that Barrie deserves a landmark sign like Toronto has and many other prominent cities in the world.
Posted by Mike McCann on Sunday, February 14, 2021
He has already raised $50, 000 after partnering with local businesses, so all he needs now is city council’s approval, which he’ll be looking for Monday night.
Hear more about his idea below:
(Main Image is a rendering of what the sign could look like)