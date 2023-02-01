Every February is Black History Month.

Kool FM joins Canadians across the country in honouring the many achievements and incredible contributions, past and present, of Black Canadians and their communities. We recognize that black people have played a significant role in shaping Canadian heritage and identity throughout history and continue to show resilience and great determination in working towards a more inclusive and diverse Canada.

Join us in commemorating Black History Month, celebrate local black history, and learn more about local Black History Month events, programming, and initiatives taking place throughout February by checking back here for updates.

LEARN MORE ABOUT BLACK HISTORY MONTH | NOTABLE BLACK CANADIANS | LOCAL BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES | LOCAL BHM EVENTS | BLACK HISTORY 365

Black Canadians Who Made Important Contributions To Canadian History

Read about notable Black Canadians who helped shape Canada’s heritage, culture, and identity. Throughout February, we will be highlighting important Black Canadians. Be sure to check back regularly to learn about a new historical figure …

Black-Owned Businesses & Organizations in Simcoe County

Support some of the amazing local black-owned businesses and organizations dotted all across our community. Here is our guide to black-owned businesses and organizations in Simcoe County that you can support this month and beyond.

See the growing list, or submit to be included on the list at Barrie 360.

List of Local Black History Month Programs/Events

The City of Barrie celebrates Black History Month with events that bring awareness to the significant contributions that Black Canadians have made and continue to make to our country and our community.

See the list of events in Barrie.

Barrie Public library – Black History 365

You can learn about Black history all year round! Celebrate the many achievements and contributions of Black Canadians 365 days a year. This program is offered at the Barrie Public Library in collaboration with community partners, UPlift Black.

#UPLiftBlack365

Learn more at the Barrie Public Library.