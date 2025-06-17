Listen Live

Simcoe County Gets the Gold Star for Being Age-Friendly (and Fabulous)

Lifestyle | Local
Published June 17, 2025
By Charlie

Simcoe County is officially getting a big ol' stamp of approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for being an Age-Friendly Community! And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a good global recognition?

What does this honour mean, you ask? It means Simcoe County is all about supporting healthy, active living for folks of all ages, but especially for the over-60 crowd.

With almost 20% of the population rocking their fabulous 60s and beyond, this shout-out is all about inclusivity, accessible services, and infrastructure that works for everyone. No more struggling to find a place to park near the store (thank you, accessible spots).

Simcoe is now part of an international squad of municipalities that are striving to improve life for all ages, from designing age-friendly infrastructure to making sure everyone can join in the fun—because life is too short not to make it accessible for everyone, right?

So, here’s to Simcoe County, proving once again that age is just a number, and it's all about living life to the fullest—no matter the number on your birth certificate. 🎉

