$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 17th

1) Agave juice from the Blue Agave plant is fermented and distilled to make what type of alcohol?

(Tequila)

2) In which South American Country can you visit Machu Picchu?

(Peru)

3) Season 17 of The Voice premieres next Monday. Which pop superstar was just announced to be joining as a mentor?

(Taylor Swift)

4) The top number of a fraction is called the numerator; the bottom number is called the what?

(Denominator)

5) If someone is hypoglycemic, do they have high or low blood sugar?

(Low)

6) Beluga, Orca, and humpback are all types of what mammal?

(Whale)

7) The Toronto Blue Jays face the Orioles tonight. In which Maryland City are the Orioles from?

(Baltimore)

8) FILL IN THE BLANK: The 2019 Emmy Awards are this weekend. An Emmy is an American award that recognizes excellence in the BLANK industry.

(Television)

9) SPELL: Excellence.

(E X C E L L E N C E)

10) On a computer keyboard, what letter is between Q and E?

(W)