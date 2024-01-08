Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, January 8th, 2024!

How many did you get write?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Which Australian Actress portrayed both Harley Quinn and Barbie in big Hollywood Movies?
Answer: Margot Robbie

2. Taylor Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelsce. What team does Travis play for?
Answer: Kansas City Chiefs

3. In Disney’s Cinderella, at what time did the magic spell end at?
Answer: Midnight 

4. When texting, the acronym R.O.F.L. stands for what?
Answer: Rolling on the floor laughing

5. This popular white condiment is made up of Oil, Eggs and some type of acid.
Answer: Mayonnaise

6. Spell CHOLESTEROL
Answer: C-H-O-L-E-T-E-R-O-L

7. The Social Media platform “X”, had another name, what was it?
Answer: Twitter

8. What is 100 divided by 5? 
Answer: 20

9. 2024 is a leap year, which month has the extra day?
Answer February 

10. What season precedes Winter?
Answer: Fall (Autumn)

