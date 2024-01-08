$1000 Minute: Monday, January 8th, 2024!
How many did you get write?
1. Which Australian Actress portrayed both Harley Quinn and Barbie in big Hollywood Movies?
Answer: Margot Robbie
2. Taylor Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelsce. What team does Travis play for?
Answer: Kansas City Chiefs
3. In Disney’s Cinderella, at what time did the magic spell end at?
Answer: Midnight
4. When texting, the acronym R.O.F.L. stands for what?
Answer: Rolling on the floor laughing
5. This popular white condiment is made up of Oil, Eggs and some type of acid.
Answer: Mayonnaise
6. Spell CHOLESTEROL
Answer: C-H-O-L-E-T-E-R-O-L
7. The Social Media platform “X”, had another name, what was it?
Answer: Twitter
8. What is 100 divided by 5?
Answer: 20
9. 2024 is a leap year, which month has the extra day?
Answer February
10. What season precedes Winter?
Answer: Fall (Autumn)