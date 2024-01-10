Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 10th!

  1. In the board game Monopoly what colour is the property “New York Avenue”?
    Answer: Orange
  1. In what month do Canadians go trick or treating for candy?
    Answer: October
  1. How many Great Lakes are there? 
    Answer: 5 (Ontario, Superior, Erie, Michigan, Huron)
  1. Name the capital of the United States.
    Answer: Washington DC
  1. What do you call a group of fish?
    Answer: A school
  1. CO2 is also known as what?
    Answer: Carbon Dioxide 
  1. Spell Saskatchewan 
    Answer: S-A-S-K-A-T-C-H-E-W-A-N
  1. If I have 4 dozen eggs, how many eggs do I have?
    |Answer: 48 eggs
  1. What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s Dog?
    Answer: Pluto.
  1. What sport is “love” a score in?
    Answer: Tennis

