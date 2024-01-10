$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 10th!

- In the board game Monopoly what colour is the property “New York Avenue”?
Answer: Orange
- In what month do Canadians go trick or treating for candy?
Answer: October
- How many Great Lakes are there?
Answer: 5 (Ontario, Superior, Erie, Michigan, Huron)
- Name the capital of the United States.
Answer: Washington DC
- What do you call a group of fish?
Answer: A school
- CO2 is also known as what?
Answer: Carbon Dioxide
- Spell Saskatchewan
Answer: S-A-S-K-A-T-C-H-E-W-A-N
- If I have 4 dozen eggs, how many eggs do I have?
|Answer: 48 eggs
- What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s Dog?
Answer: Pluto.
- What sport is “love” a score in?
Answer: Tennis