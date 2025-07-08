$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 8th
Published July 8, 2025
By Charlie
- Who is the British primatologist known for her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees?
Jane Goodall
- In Curious George, what colour hat did the father figure wear?
Yellow
- Name one of the two ingredients required to make a Simple Syrup?
Water or Sugar
- According to the Folk Song, what land did Puff the Magic Dragon frolic in?
In a land called Honalee
- How many scoops are in Kellogg's Raisin Bran?
2 Scoops
- In what Province does the Calgary Stampede take place?
Alberta
- If Charlie bought her son's soccer team freezes, and each kid had 3. How many kids are on the team if Charlie bought 33 Freezes?
11
- How many proper beaches are there in Barrie?
4 (Centennial, Johnson, Minet's Point and Tyndale)
- What do bees collect from flowers to make honey?
Nectar
- What was the name of the boat in Gilligan's Island?
S.S. Minnow
