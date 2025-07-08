Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 8th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 8, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Who is the British primatologist known for her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees?
    Jane Goodall 


  2. In Curious George,  what colour hat did the father figure wear?
    Yellow


  3. Name one of the two ingredients required to make a Simple Syrup?
    Water or Sugar 


  4. According to the Folk Song, what land did Puff the Magic Dragon frolic in?
    In a land called Honalee


  5. How many scoops are in Kellogg's Raisin Bran?
    2 Scoops 


  6. In what Province does the Calgary Stampede take place?
    Alberta 


  7. If Charlie bought her son's soccer team freezes, and each kid had 3. How many kids are on the team if Charlie bought 33 Freezes?
    11 


  8. How many proper beaches are there in Barrie?
    4 (Centennial, Johnson, Minet's Point and Tyndale) 


  9. What do bees collect from flowers to make honey?
    Nectar


  10. What was the name of the boat in Gilligan's Island?
    S.S. Minnow
