$1000 Minute: Monday, July 7th
Published July 7, 2025
By Charlie
- Last Friday, our neighbours to the south celebrated this holiday.
Independence Day
- Which iconic superhero returns to the big screen in a brand-new movie opening on July 11th, 2025?
Superman
- In the casino game of roulette, what colour are the zero and double-zero spaces on the wheel?
Green
- If you're playing a full round of Golf, how many holes will you play?
18 Holes
- How many wishes did the Genie grant to Aladdin in the classic Disney movie?
3
- On a standard keyboard, which number key also doubles as a dollar sign when you hold Shift?
4
- An old-fashioned Honey Cruller and a Fritter are all types of what
Donuts
- Mel B, Mel C, Gerri, Emma and Victoria are collectively known as this all-female Music Group?
Spice Girls
- What vitamin is primarily produced when your skin is exposed to sunlight?
Vitamin D
- What is the name of the large saltwater lake between Jordan and Israel ??
The Dead Sea
