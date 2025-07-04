$1,000 Minute: July 4th, 2025
Who famously Said C is for Cookie and that's good enough for me?
Cookie Monster
Emma Stone portrayed this famous Disney Villian in a Live Action Prequel?
Cuella De Vil
How many Days are in July?
31
What is featured on the tails side of a Canadian dime?
A Boat/ Bluenose Schooner
What is the name of the of the dog in TV's Family Guy?
Brian
Who is credited with inventing the lightbulb?
Thomas Edison
What alcohol is used in a Tom Collins Drink?
Gin
How many time zones does Canada have?
6
What is the largest organ of the Human body?
Skin/Epidermis
What shape is Home Plate at a baseball game?
Pentagon
