$1,000 Minute: July 4th, 2025

$1,000 Minute
Published July 4, 2025
By Matt Cacchione

Who famously Said C is for Cookie and that's good enough for me?
Cookie Monster

Emma Stone portrayed this famous Disney Villian in a Live Action Prequel?
Cuella De Vil

How many Days are in July?
31

What is featured on the tails side of a Canadian dime?
A Boat/ Bluenose Schooner

What is the name of the of the dog in TV's Family Guy?
Brian

Who is credited with inventing the lightbulb?
Thomas Edison

What alcohol is used in a Tom Collins Drink?
Gin

How many time zones does Canada have?
6

What is the largest organ of the Human body?
Skin/Epidermis

What shape is Home Plate at a baseball game?
Pentagon

