$1,000 Minute: July 4th, 2025

Who famously Said C is for Cookie and that's good enough for me?

Cookie Monster

Emma Stone portrayed this famous Disney Villian in a Live Action Prequel?

Cuella De Vil

How many Days are in July?

31

What is featured on the tails side of a Canadian dime?

A Boat/ Bluenose Schooner

What is the name of the of the dog in TV's Family Guy?

Brian

Who is credited with inventing the lightbulb?

Thomas Edison

What alcohol is used in a Tom Collins Drink?

Gin

How many time zones does Canada have?

6

What is the largest organ of the Human body?

Skin/Epidermis

What shape is Home Plate at a baseball game?

Pentagon