$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 9, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What outdoor game involves tossing bean bags into a hole on a raised board?
    Cornhole 


  2. What is considered to be the favourite food of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
    Pizza 


  3. Which Canadian territory is home to the city of Whitehorse?
    Yukon


  4. What high-intensity fitness program combines weightlifting, gymnastics, and cardio in timed workouts?
    Cross Fit


  5. True Or False: The Blue Jays are 1st in the American League  East Standings? 
    True


  6. What famous Bay, known for having the world’s highest tides, is located between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia?
    The Bay of Fundy 


  7. According to the nursery Rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb, where did the lamb specifically follow her to?
    School


  8. According to Nancy Sinatra, what are her boots made for?
    Walking 


  9. He portrayed both Austin Powers and Dr. Evil in the movies?
    Mike Myers


  10. In the classic children’s song, where do the teddy bears have their picnic?
    The woods 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
