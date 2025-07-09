$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 9th
Published July 9, 2025
By Charlie
- What outdoor game involves tossing bean bags into a hole on a raised board?
Cornhole
- What is considered to be the favourite food of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
Pizza
- Which Canadian territory is home to the city of Whitehorse?
Yukon
- What high-intensity fitness program combines weightlifting, gymnastics, and cardio in timed workouts?
Cross Fit
- True Or False: The Blue Jays are 1st in the American League East Standings?
True
- What famous Bay, known for having the world’s highest tides, is located between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia?
The Bay of Fundy
- According to the nursery Rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb, where did the lamb specifically follow her to?
School
- According to Nancy Sinatra, what are her boots made for?
Walking
- He portrayed both Austin Powers and Dr. Evil in the movies?
Mike Myers
- In the classic children’s song, where do the teddy bears have their picnic?
The woods
