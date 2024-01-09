Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 9th!

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What is the main ingredient in “hummus”?
    Answer: Chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
  1. What is the largest planet in our solar system?
    Answer: Jupiter
  1. What Movie won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Motion Picture on Sunday Night?
    Answer: Oppenheimer
  1. What iconic girl group sang hits like “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life”?
    Answer: Spice Girls
  1. How many capital cities are in Canada?
    Answer: 14 (10 Provincial capitals, 3 territory capitals and Ottawa the capital of Canada)
  1. In Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” what family does Juliet belong to?
    Answer: Capulet
  1. Which rapper’s real name is Aubrey Graham?
    Answer: Drake 
  1. Spell Liaison?
    Answer: L-I-A-I-S-O-N
  1. What is 87-29
    Answer 58
  1. What Canadian City is hosting this year’s NHL All-Star Game?
    Answer: Toronto 

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Monday, January 8th, 2024!

KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 24 @9AM

KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 23RD AT 9AM