$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 9th!

- What is the main ingredient in “hummus”?
Answer: Chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
- What is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter
- What Movie won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Motion Picture on Sunday Night?
Answer: Oppenheimer
- What iconic girl group sang hits like “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life”?
Answer: Spice Girls
- How many capital cities are in Canada?
Answer: 14 (10 Provincial capitals, 3 territory capitals and Ottawa the capital of Canada)
- In Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” what family does Juliet belong to?
Answer: Capulet
- Which rapper’s real name is Aubrey Graham?
Answer: Drake
- Spell Liaison?
Answer: L-I-A-I-S-O-N
- What is 87-29
Answer 58
- What Canadian City is hosting this year’s NHL All-Star Game?
Answer: Toronto