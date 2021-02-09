Listen Live

A&W Canada Partnering with Mealshare to Help Feed Youth in Barrie

Buy the MealShare Monday Combo and provide funds to Youth Haven

By Good News, Host Blogs, Kool Eats

Youth hunger in Canada is very real: 1 in 5 youth are considered “food insecure” and Canada is the only G7 nation without a national school food program.

I spoke with Derek Juno, Executive Vice-President of Mealshare, about their new national partnership which will benefit youth right here in Barrie.

Listen to our conversation:

Mealshare‘s mission is to  end youth hunger during our lifetime.  They team up with restaurants who will designate certain menu items as Mealshare items. When you purchase a Mealshare item, the restaurant will donate a certain amount of money, equal to one healthy meal, to Mealshare, who then gives that money to their community partners. 80% of the funds stay in the community where the meal was purchased and 20% goes internationally to Save the Children.

New Partner Restaurant

Mealshare has a new national partner: A&W! This new partnership has a goal of sharing 1,250,000 meals per year across Canada. In Barrie, seven A&W locations are participating and Mealshare hopes to share almost 10,000 meals per year in association with Youth Haven.

Susan Senecal, Chief Executive Officer at A&W Canada, says, “Our national partnership with Mealshare will help us make a bigger difference with our operators and their teams across the country. Local franchisees from coast to coast are excited to be a part of this program because they’ve seen first-hand the needs in their communities and how these programs can provide immediate benefit and support. No child should ever go hungry, especially in a country like Canada, so we’re thrilled that we can be a part of this initiative.”

How You Can Participate

On ‘Mealshare Mondays’, you can order a Cheddar Bacon Uncle Burger Combo and one meal
will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare.

On any day of the week, you can “Make it a Mealshare” by adding $1.00 to your A&W order. When
you do this, one meal will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare. You can do this in-restaurant, Drive-Thru and on the A&W mobile app.

 

Images: Mealshare, A&W

 

