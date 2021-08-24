You Can No Longer Drive An Elephant Drunk In Sri Lanka!

The South Asian country is upgrading its animal protections to include a ban on drunk driving by elephant riders.

The new laws will also ensure the heavily poached pachyderms are better cared for by their keepers, as new photo and DNA identity cards will be registered to every domesticated elephant, which also will receive medical check-ups every six months.

Elephants are prized by the wealthy in the country and there are about 200 domesticated elephants in the country, as well as an estimated 7,500 roaming the wild.

Under the new legislation, elephant workdays will be capped at four hours per day, while night work is now prohibited.

The animals will also no longer be used in film or media, except by state productions and under the supervision of veterinarians.

Meanwhile, baby elephants will no longer be allowed for work of any kind, including cultural events and holidays, and they cannot be separated from their mother for any reason other than medical necessity.

Violators could face up to three years in prison and have their elephants seized by the government.