You Know You’re a Toronto Blue Jays Fan If…
Published October 21, 2025
By Charlie
- …you start every season saying “This is our year!
- You still miss José Bautista’s bat flip like it was your ex.
- You think “Vladdy” should be a national holiday.
- You measure time in “since ’93.”
- You’ve defended the dome roof like it’s a family member.
- You’re stress-eating Timbits by the inning.
- You’ve already cleared your schedule for the World Series parade — just in case
- You stay up to watch the entire game, because if you don’t, they will lose
- You’ve debated whether it’s too soon to tattoo “2025 Champs” on your arm.
- You cry at the words “Joe Carter” like it’s a Pixar movie.
