Your Facebook Has A Hidden ‘Reject folder” Filled With People Who Ignore You

If you ever wanted to know how many people have rejected you!

By Kool Tech

This can’t be good for your self-esteem!

 

This is a tucked-away page that is tricky to find, but it’s definitely eye-opening once you’ve got it.

 

We’ve all sent Facebook friend requests from time to time. But you probably forget about them a few days after you’ve sent them – especially if they’re ignored.

 

Facebook has a page that reveals all of the friend requests you’ve sent that haven’t been answered! But it’s also possible that they’ve brutally rejected you – for reasons only they may know.

 

Thankfully you can view and cancel your long-shunned friend requests to reclaim some dignity.

 

 

How to find Facebook sent friend requests on desktop!

 

  • Navigate to facebook.com/friends/requests.
  • That will show your pending friend requests.
  • But if you click View Sent Requests in the top left, you’ll be taken to all the requests you’ve sent – but that has been ignored.

