300 New Words Added To Scrabble!

In the sixth edition of Merriam-Webster’s “Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” you now have 300 new words to work with.

Some of the most notable new words include, Twerk, beatdown and OK!

This game has been around for the past 70 years and yet, some people still can’t figure out how to play it correctly. Words must still come from the standard dictionary -so no abbreviations are allowed.

Some other new words to play with include, Macaron, Zomboid (like zombies) puggle, and emoji.

