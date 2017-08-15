A County in Florida Just Banned Homework
Do you think homework is good for kids??
Marion County Public Schools in Florida will not allow homework at 31 of their Elementary schools starting this year. Instead, families are required to read to their children for at least 20 minutes each night.
According to the Washington Post research shows young children doing homework doesn’t make them academically stronger but reading to them every night does.
The no homework policy won’t apply to middle and high school students.