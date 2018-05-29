Listen Live

Animals Taken During Overnight Elmvale Jungle Zoo Break In

Gibbon, Lemur, Tortoise Taken

By News

Investigators are going bananas after a monkey was among the animals taken during a break in to the Elmvale Jungle Zoo. Huronia West OPP Const. Chris Lesage confirms someone cut a hole in the fence sometime overnight, and made off with the gibbon monkey, along with a black lemur and 18 in tortoise, total value of 20 thousand bucks. It’s believed someone went to the Highway 27 destination sometime between 10:00 Monday and first thing Tuesday morning, cutting a hole in a chain link fence that would be visible from the road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related posts

Thousands of CP Rail Workers Set to Strike

HOUSING: We Knew 18 Years Ago it Would Come to This

Elections Ontario Is Hiring

Critical Thinking: 2018 Ontario Election

Live Tweeting a Paramedic’s Day To Kick Off Paramedics Week Across The Land

Broken Ankle in Midhurst Not The Fault of Police, Says SIU

Municipalities Waiting To Hear What The Election Holds For Them

Traffic Stop Leads To Stolen Vehicle

New Landmark In Barrie