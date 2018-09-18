Listen Live

Barrie City Council Recognizes Firefighters, Girls Soccer and Baycats

Community Standouts

By News

High Fives last night at Barrie City Council for Barrie Fire and Emergency Service, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety and Enbridge gas for their Project Zero campaign which provides carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to residents in high-risk areas of the community. The project helps improve fire safety in homes while helping to lower fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths.

The Barrie Soccer Club Under-15 Girls team was recognized for being the first team from the club to win the Ontario Provincial Cup and for being inducted into the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

And there was a shout out to the Barrie Baycats for winning their 5th consecutive IBL championship.

photo courtesy Barrie Baycats

