Barrie City Council Recognizes Firefighters, Girls Soccer and Baycats

High Fives last night at Barrie City Council for Barrie Fire and Emergency Service, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety and Enbridge gas for their Project Zero campaign which provides carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to residents in high-risk areas of the community. The project helps improve fire safety in homes while helping to lower fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths.

Wonderful to see @enbridgegas and @FMPFSC recognized by @cityofbarrie council tonight for their generous donation of 342 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. These alarms will help protect our most vulnerable. #thankyou #ittakesavillage pic.twitter.com/YDc7FwC6Uq — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) September 18, 2018

The Barrie Soccer Club Under-15 Girls team was recognized for being the first team from the club to win the Ontario Provincial Cup and for being inducted into the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Great to be recognized by @Mayor_Jeff and Barrie city council tonight for our achievement of first Barrie soccer youth team to win Ontario cup in 2017 #playlearndevelop #barriesoccerclub #barriesoccerfamily pic.twitter.com/aLKxmd0sKY — Barrie Soccer Club (@BarrieSC) September 18, 2018

And there was a shout out to the Barrie Baycats for winning their 5th consecutive IBL championship.

photo courtesy Barrie Baycats