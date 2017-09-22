Barrie Company Growing Thanks to Provincial Funding

A local engineering firm is benefiting from a provincial betterment fund. Prodomax Automation is getting just over $233 thousand bucks to expand its operation, creating 20 jobs and retaining 133 here in Barrie. The money comes from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, and will provide state-of-the-art equipment and improving production capabilities. “Our company has come a long way since its inception in 1971 when it was founded in a garage in Barrie.” says CO-CEO Carolyn McGoey Garvey, “Through these partnerships, we are able to almost double our plant space to over 200,000 square feet and prepare ourselves for the next wave of automotive innovation. Thank you to the provincial government for encouraging this initiative.”