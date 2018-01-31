Barrie Principal Named One of Canada’s Outstanding Educators

Did you know one of Canada’s most outstanding principals works right here in Barrie? Greg Brucker, Principal at Barrie North Collegiate, has been recognized by the Learning Partnership as one of 40 educators this year, making him a member of the National Academy of Canada’s Outstanding Principals. Brucker was recognized for his work in addressing underachievement and absenteeism while at Barrie Central, then overseeing the transition and renovation to Barrie North.