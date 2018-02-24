Beautiful Photos Show Everyone Should Embrace Their Natural Hair

Atlanta-based husband and wife photography duo, Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, known as Creative Soul composed beautiful photos of young black girls showcasing their naturally curly hair. The results are stunning.

“In the AfroArt series, our hope is that black children (and parents) look at these photos and see themselves represented in ways that they have not seen before,” the Bethencourts said in an interview with Teen Vogue. “We also hope that they are inspired by the hairstyles and feel more confident about their own natural hair journey, skin, and culture.”

“Our goal was to normalize the idea of kids wearing natural hair in the industry,” the Bethencourts said. “We started this series to showcase the beauty and versatility of afro hair and show the endless styling possibilities.”

Main image via Twitter / CreativeSoul Photo