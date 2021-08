’90s hairstyles are making a comeback and pop icon Olivia Rodrigo has been rocking all of the looks.

Check out some of her styles below:

Baby Spice Pigtails

Barrettes!

Bubble Ponytails

A topknot

A tiny braid

I don’t know how she does it but she pulls off every look!