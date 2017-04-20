Bruce Springsteen Releases Anti-Trump Protest Song
"That's What makes Us Great."
Bruce Springsteen is not one to keep his political views private. He has been a longtime supporter of Democratic candidates, backing both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Now, he’s making his distaste for Trump known with his new song “That’s What Makes Us Great.”. It’s a collaboration with Joe Grushecky who wrote it after Trump took power in January. It is available on Grushecky’s website for $0.99.
These are the lyrics:
They come from everywhere
A longing to be free
They come to join us here
From sea to shining sea
And they all have a dream
As people always will
To be safe and warm
In that shining city on the hill
Some wanna slam the door
Instead of opening the gate
Aw, let’s turn this thing around
Before it gets too late
It’s up to me and you
Love can conquer hate
I know this to be true
That’s what makes us great
Don’t tell me a lie
And sell it as a fact
I’ve been down that road before
And I ain’t goin’ back
And don’t you brag to me
That you never read a book
I never put my faith
In a con man and his crooks
I won’t follow down that path
And tempt the hands of fate
Aw, let’s turn this thing around
Before it gets too late
It’s up to me and you
Love can conquer hate
I know this to be true
That’s what makes us great
In the quiet of the night
I lie here wide awake
And I ask myself
Is there a difference I can make?
It’s up to me and you
Love can conquer hate
I know this to be true
That’s what makes us great