Bruce Springsteen Releases Anti-Trump Protest Song

Bruce Springsteen is not one to keep his political views private. He has been a longtime supporter of Democratic candidates, backing both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Now, he’s making his distaste for Trump known with his new song “That’s What Makes Us Great.”. It’s a collaboration with Joe Grushecky who wrote it after Trump took power in January. It is available on Grushecky’s website for $0.99.

These are the lyrics:

They come from everywhere

A longing to be free

They come to join us here

From sea to shining sea

And they all have a dream

As people always will

To be safe and warm

In that shining city on the hill

Some wanna slam the door

Instead of opening the gate

Aw, let’s turn this thing around

Before it gets too late

It’s up to me and you

Love can conquer hate

I know this to be true

That’s what makes us great

Don’t tell me a lie

And sell it as a fact

I’ve been down that road before

And I ain’t goin’ back

And don’t you brag to me

That you never read a book

I never put my faith

In a con man and his crooks

I won’t follow down that path

And tempt the hands of fate

Aw, let’s turn this thing around

Before it gets too late

It’s up to me and you

Love can conquer hate

I know this to be true

That’s what makes us great

In the quiet of the night

I lie here wide awake

And I ask myself

Is there a difference I can make?

It’s up to me and you

Love can conquer hate

I know this to be true

That’s what makes us great

