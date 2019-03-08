Girl Power Mixed Tape On This International Women’s Day!
Get Motivated with this epic Girl Power Playlist!
Even when people try to bring you down, their words won’t be able to hurt you! When you feel completely defeated, hit up this playlist and remember you are a beautiful, powerful woman- and there is nothing you can’t do.
“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
“Stronger” – Kelly Clarkson
“Hold On” -Wilson Phillips
“Independent Women (Part 1)” – Destiny’s Child
“Firework” – Katy Perry
“Stronger” – Britney Spears
“Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift
“Love Myself” – Hailee Steinfeld
“Woman” by Kesha (coarse language)
“Wannabe” – Spice Girls