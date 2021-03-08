Inspiring Movies To Watch On International Women’s Day!

Today is International Women’s Day! Now, more than ever, it’s a day to recognize the awesomeness that we are.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Choose to Challenge.” As the day’s official site explains, “A challenging world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. So let’s all #ChooseToChallenge.” To get you pumped to achieve your dreams, here are some epic inspiring movies about women!

Starting with the reboot to Ghostbusters! 30 years later, it’s an all-women cast!

Becoming Jane

The film follows—Jane Austen (Anne Hathaway)—the highly acclaimed writer in English literature, who’s best known for her works including Emma, Pride and Prejudice, and Sense and Sensibility. Born in an impoverished family, Austen is under pressure as her parents expect her to marry a wealthy young man. She rebels, as she believes marriage would lose her autonomy.

Iron Lady!

Meryl Streep is considered one of the greatest actors in Hollywood and her role as Margaret Thatcher in Iron Lady is truly unforgettable. The autobiographical drama film follows Thatcher from her early years striving hard to break gender and class barriers to become the first female prime minister of England.

Frozen 1 and Froze II

Featuring inspirational princesses Elsa and Anna, the Frozen series embodies a very important message about female empowerment: women always have inner strength and great potential to persist. We admire how Elsa uses her magical power to overcome obstacles amidst her dangerous adventures, who doesn’t need a prince to rescue her.

Eat, Pray, Love

Eat Pray Love centres on a married woman (Julian Roberts) who realizes how unhappy her life is despite having everything a modern woman is supposed to dream of having—a successful career, husband, and a house. She decided to take a leap of faith and take a journey around the world to search for what she truly wanted from life and her real identity.

Little Women

Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the story follows the four March sisters—Meg, Beth, Amy, and Jo—and their different ambitions. The women teach us to not take no for an answer and fight for what we believe in.

Hidden Figures

The movie tells the real-life story of three black women—Katherine, Mary, and Dorthy—who worked at NASA in the 1960s. Despite the racism and gender inequality they face, these talented ladies continue to pursue their dreams and passions in the white male-dominated workplace. In the end, the trio served as the brains behind the momentous launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Bombshell

This 2019 drama was based on the accounts of women at Fox News who came out with allegations of sexual harassment against the network’s late CEO, Roger Ailes. The film stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil.

Erin Brockovich

This 2000 film, based on a true story, stars Julia Roberts as a resilient single mother who stumbled upon a water pollution coverup and led the ensuing legal fight against a major corporation.

Selena! Jennifer Lopez stars in this 1997 biopic as Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, whose meteoric music career was tragically cut short when she was killed by her former fan club president at the age of 23.