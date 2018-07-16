Canada Summer Jobs Program Benefits Local Students

Nuttall was outspoken when the Trudeau government made changes to the program, requiring groups applying for funding through the program to sign an attestation. To be eligible, applicants have to attest that both the job and the organization’s core mandate respect individual human rights in Canada.

“When the Liberal values test wins, marginalized Canadians lose”

Nuttall says that decision hurt religious groups who help the community in so many ways. He says when Justin Trudeau decided to force a values test for organizations applying for Canada summer jobs funding, it meant thousands of organizations did not receive funding because of their faith.

He says that created a huge loss for thousands of at-risk Canadians the students served in church funded soup kitchens and out-reach programs. He says the change kept all of those organizations from applying for summer students.