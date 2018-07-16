Canada Summer Jobs Program Benefits Local Students
Funding this year focused on youth programs
“208 local students have jobs this summer from the Canada Summer Jobs Program,” @AlexNuttallMP pic.twitter.com/CXUE5MyWv9
— 107.5 Kool Fm News (@KOOLFMNEWS) July 16, 2018
More area students than ever are benefiting from the Canada Summer Jobs Program. Monday, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall announced 208 local students were hired this summer.
Nuttall says he focused the funding this year on youth programs, arts and theatre, sports and recreation, and non-profit organizations. Nuttall says they received $761,024 in funding – $30,000 of which went to Habitat for Humanity.
Nuttall outspoken over changes
Nuttall was outspoken when the Trudeau government made changes to the program, requiring groups applying for funding through the program to sign an attestation. To be eligible, applicants have to attest that both the job and the organization’s core mandate respect individual human rights in Canada.
“When the Liberal values test wins, marginalized Canadians lose”
Nuttall says that decision hurt religious groups who help the community in so many ways. He says when Justin Trudeau decided to force a values test for organizations applying for Canada summer jobs funding, it meant thousands of organizations did not receive funding because of their faith.
He says that created a huge loss for thousands of at-risk Canadians the students served in church funded soup kitchens and out-reach programs. He says the change kept all of those organizations from applying for summer students.