Carrie Underwood Got A Walking Dead Cake for Her Birthday

She's obsessed with The Walking Dead...

By Darryl on the Drive

The key to Carrie Underwood’s heart is Negan’s barbed wire bat.

As Carrie Underwood celebrates turning 34 today, her friends from Ivy Cake Store created the coolest custom Walking Dead cake ever.

Negan’s bat and a wooden gate with bloody zombie hands? Amazing!

 

And that time a few years back when she met Norman Reedus, AKA “Daryl Dixon” from the show. Daryl is a great name too!

 

