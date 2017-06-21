Celebrity Selfies
#NationalSelfieDay
I know you’ve been snapping your #KoolSummerSelfie’s but today the selfie is being recognized world wide during #NationalSelfieDay.
Everybody is in on the action today…
Jon Bon Jovi
We’re bringing back some of our favorite photos for #NationalSelfieDay – starting with this one! pic.twitter.com/MvEIgVqLG3
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) June 21, 2017
The Rock was stopped in traffic by some dude
This dude has no chill, stops The Rock in the middle of traffic to take some selfies. #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/myu2gHIyoi
— Collider (@Collider) June 21, 2017
Is that Bill Nye and Lionel Richie?