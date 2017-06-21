Celebrity Selfies

Listen Live

I know you’ve been snapping your #KoolSummerSelfie’s but today the selfie is being recognized world wide during #NationalSelfieDay.

Everybody is in on the action today…

Jon Bon Jovi


The Rock was stopped in traffic by some dude

 

Is that Bill Nye and Lionel Richie?

When a selfie is so cool it reaches absolute zero. Celebrating #NationalSelfieDay with two Planetary Society legends 🚀

