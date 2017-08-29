Check out this Sausage Party!

Manchester’s Oktoberfest needs someone who can take a lot of sausages in their mouth.

Why? So they can break the world record for speedy wiener swallowing.

Albert’s Schloss will be taking over Albert Hall for a three-day sausagefest, and it’s that bar that’s on the hunt for a sausage-chomping champion.

On 15 September the festivities will begin, with Bavarian bier tents, bands, and plenty of sausage stalls.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, Albert’s Schloss is keen to find someone who’ll set a new record in sausage eating, as part of their Wurst Olympics.

The current record for the most sausages consumed in one minute belongs to Stefan Paladin, from New Zealand, who managed to eat eight 10cm sausages in 60 seconds.