Children Arrested In Connection to Barrie Car Theft

A pair of kids from Huntsville are in hot water with the law, after a car was stolen from Barrie. The OPP got the call to Echo Bay Road in Huntsville just before 7:00 Friday morning, with reports of a car crash there. They arrived to find a damaged Honda CRV they later discovered was stolen from Barrie, then got to task tracking down the car theives. Two Huntsvile youths have since been charged in connection to the theft, while one faces a Drug Trafficking charge too.