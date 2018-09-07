Collingwood Plans Special Honour For Local War Veterans

The Collingwood Downtown BIA and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63 have teamed up on a banner program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The banners, with pictures of service men and women from the community, will be hung alongside the usual poppy banners on light standards in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

Family members, friends and businesses who would like to recognize a veteran will be able to purchase a banner by making a $100 donation to the Legion’s poppy fund.

Who is Eligible to be Honoured on a Banner

Any man or woman, living or deceased, who served, or continues to serve Canada or its

allies, in a war or on a peacekeeping mission

The person should have some connection to the Collingwood area (born, grew up, or

lived here, or related to a current resident)

There must be a picture of the person available of sufficient resolution to be reproduced

on a banner. A photography shop may be able to work with an original photograph to

ensure that the resolution is sufficient.

How to Order