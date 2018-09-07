Collingwood Plans Special Honour For Local War Veterans
To commemorate 100th anniversary of the end of World War I
The Collingwood Downtown BIA and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63 have teamed up on a banner program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
“This banner program is a conscientious effort to recognize the sacrifice made by many members of our community”
The banners, with pictures of service men and women from the community, will be hung alongside the usual poppy banners on light standards in the lead up to Remembrance Day.
Family members, friends and businesses who would like to recognize a veteran will be able to purchase a banner by making a $100 donation to the Legion’s poppy fund.
Who is Eligible to be Honoured on a Banner
- Any man or woman, living or deceased, who served, or continues to serve Canada or its
allies, in a war or on a peacekeeping mission
- The person should have some connection to the Collingwood area (born, grew up, or
lived here, or related to a current resident)
- There must be a picture of the person available of sufficient resolution to be reproduced
on a banner. A photography shop may be able to work with an original photograph to
ensure that the resolution is sufficient.
How to Order
-
-
- Fill out the order form attached and drop off with payment of $100.00 to the
Collingwood Downtown BIA office at 105 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. The office is
open from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cheques should be made payable
to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 63 Poppy Fund.
- The Veteran’s Information, along with a high-resolution picture should accompany the
form, or may be scanned and emailed as noted on the form.
- Deadline for submission is September 26, 2018
-