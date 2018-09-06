Georgian College is committed to ensuring the safety and security of students, staff and general public at all of their campuses.

A new initiative called the “Date Gone Wrong” helps students get out of uncomfortable situations at the College’s student pub, The Last Class (TLC). The Campus has placed signs in both male and female washrooms with instructions on what to do if you’re feeling unsafe due to a bad date or other circumstances. The signs give a code word that can be used at the bar or with any server.

We talked campus safety and the “Date Gone Wrong” program” at @thelastclass with Mick Kingston & Mackenzie Hulme of @georgiancollege #Barrie #GeorgianCollege pic.twitter.com/l6Th20iDSk — 107.5 Kool Fm News (@KOOLFMNEWS) September 6, 2018

Meanwhile, acclaimed author and founder of the Date Safe Project, Mike Domitrz presented his talk “Can I Kiss You?” inside the Georgian College theatre today. His fun, interactive and thought provoking program discussed how to approach relationships, sexual intimacy, consent and supporting survivors. The students were able to walk away with three important skill sets: